​Clarets need to be smart in the summer transfer window - Vincent Kompany

In his first season in charge, Kompany has guided the Clarets back to the top flight 12 months after relegation, winning the Championship title and reaching 101 points with a 3-0 victory over Cardiff in Monday’s final game of the season.

The success came after Kompany oversaw a major overhaul of the squad last summer, when 13 senior players left and 16 arrived to replace them.

There will be nothing on that scale this time, but Kompany knows further investment is needed to try to ensure Burnley can re-establish themselves in the Premier League.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany holds the Championship trophy

“We’ve been planning for comfortably six months for this scenario,” he said.

“We’re going to have to be smart but, because we’ve been planning for a long time, I feel confident we can improve the squad without losing what has been good for us this season.

“At the same time we have to make sure we don’t go and bankrupt the club. It’s about healthy decisions, protecting the club, but at the same time trying to be competitive.”

After a season of hard work, Kompany enjoyed the rewards on Tuesday night as the Clarets paraded the Championship trophy through the streets of Burnley.

A four-time Premier League champion as a player, Kompany is no stranger to an open-top bus but said it was different as a manager.

“I feel like I am more wanting to share this moment with many people, wanting to make sure many people enjoy this moment,” he said.

“As a player you feel like it is your moment. As a manager you feel like it is everybody’s moment and you want to make sure everyone enjoys it.

“Only a chosen few get to experience what we are experiencing.”

Kompany picked out home and away victories over rivals Blackburn as the highlights of the season, particularly the 1-0 victory at Ewood Park on April 25 that sealed the title.

But he also said the reaction to the 5-2 loss to promotion rivals Sheffield United in November was vital.

