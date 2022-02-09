Clarets fan – released by Burnley and Blackburn Rovers – makes Football League debut

The 21-year-old midfielder, who had previously played for Fulledge Colts, replaced Shayden Morris at the break as the Cod Army trailed to Harry Darling's finish at Highbury Stadium.

The Clarets fan, released by Burnley and Blackburn Rovers as a youngster, had been named in the matchday squad for League One games against Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United and Shrewsbury Town, but he was finally given the opportunity to make his mark.

The hosts equalised just six minutes after his introduction as Paddy Lane beat goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, on loan from Chelsea, to earn a fourth successive draw for Stephen Crainey's side.

Harvey Macadam

Macadam, who signed a two-and-a-half-year professional contract, with an option for a further year, said: “I’m buzzing, I’ve worked so hard to get to this point - it’s a dream come true - I have to thank the gaffer, it’s a brave move bringing me on at half-time but I’m glad we got a point in the end, it’s a good one against a good side.

“In training I guess I’ve been impressing to be in and around first team, I’ve taken the step-up well from the Under-23 games I’ve played in but playing in games in the first team it was tough, the conditions didn’t help, and the pitch didn’t help."

He added: “It wasn’t the debut I’ve been expecting but I loved every minute of it, I have a lot more to show and in better conditions I can do much more on and off the ball, playing against top players and with top players I can learn so much more.