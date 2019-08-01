Clarets captain Heaton completes Aston Villa switch

Tom Heaton celebrates winning the Championship title at Charlton in 2016
Burnley captain Tom Heaton has completed his move to Premier League rivals Aston Villa, for a fee believed to be £8m with £500,000 in add ons.

Heaton, 33, made 200 appearances for the club, twice earning promotion to the Premier League, while winning three England caps as a regular member of the Three Lions squad for four years.

Sean Dyche's first permanent signing back in 2013, the manager hailed the former Manchester United youngster's contribution: “Tom has been a terrific servant to the club, as an individual, for the team and for the fans.

“He was a real ambassador around the place.

“Quite simply a situation arose this summer, where he is in the final year of his contract, there was contact from Aston Villa and I believe he has been offered a very good contract for him and his family.

“And there is a business model at Burnley Football Club, which everyone has come to understand.

“It’s a very good fee for a very good player, but who is 33 with 10 months left on a contract, which has to be balanced up.

“For me, more on the personal side, Tom is a fantastic bloke, a fantastic player and my first ever signing at Burnley Football Club.

“Without a shadow of doubt, for many, many years to come, I’m sure he’ll be remembered very fondly, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well as a top professional and a top person.”