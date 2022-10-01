Clarets boss Vincent Kompany left disappointed with Burnley's defensive frailties

After a lacklustre first half, the Clarets took the lead through Nathan Tella, with the 23-year-old winger volleying home Ian Maatsen's cross for his fourth league goal for the club.

Burnley looked the brighter of the two sides and could have added to their tally but found themselves on the back foot in the final stages, with Callum Robinson's 90th-minute header earning the Bluebirds a point.

Kompany said: "If you're reflecting very honestly, you can say that we have had better performances this season. We have made it a little bit difficult for ourselves. It was always going to be a game with a little bit of an unpredictable narrative. You have got a new coach coming in which creates a little bit of a lift and unpredictability in terms of tactics and everything that goes before the game.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany during the Sky Bet Championship match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday October 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire.

"The international break as well with players travelling over the world and coming back, so I won't surprise you by saying that I have seen this before. Unfortunately, today it was a little bit more of a challenge for us. When you concede in the last minute of the game you will always be hurting."

Although the Belgian was disappointed to drop two points, his side's unbeaten run continues and the Manchester City legend feels that his side are not too far away from being at their best.

He said: "The point is that we are looking close in those moments to be able to finish games off, which we don't. That is crucial, I think today we are normally a hard-running team, aggressive on second balls if we don't have the ball and today, the lads ran a lot, but I think we weren't aggressive enough or tight enough. I'm not entirely surprised that happens when players come back from international duty. They're filled with different ideas.

"The way we communicate our ideas is almost like a religion, it is like 'this is the only way that works.' Of course, it's not the only way but this is how you coach. That little edge, we conceded a bit of that today."

Kompany was quick to praise Tella, with the Southampton loanee continuing to impress since his summer switch from St Mary's.

He said: "With a player of his profile, it is just about pushing him up to 90 minutes. The positive side is we will have him for Wednesday fresh and fit. Players with that kind of speed and intensity, to do both sides of the games, it is sometimes a bit harder, which is a reason why many teams have more wingers and strikers, so you can keep replenishing."

Tella was replaced alongside Jay Rodriguez and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson shortly after the hour mark but Kompany felt that his substitutes failed to have the desired effect, with Ashley Barnes, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaraoury all fairly anonymous after coming on.

He said: "Did it have the desired impact, in all honestly no. Was it good before that? In all honestly no, not good enough. I'm not just looking at what we did going forward, I think until the end of the game we had spells where we did look threatening but we weren't quite getting to the end. The main thing for me was the long ball coming, we have got to come back for second balls and that wasn't happening.

