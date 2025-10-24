CJ Egan-Riley addresses lack of minutes at Marseille after Burnley exit

CJ Egan-Riley has played down concerns over his lack of minutes at Marseille following his summer Burnley switch.

The 22-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract with the Clarets to make the move to the Ligue 1 side, but the move has yet to work out.

The centre-back has made just five appearances, totalling just 265 minutes. While he’s featured in the Champions League against Real Madrid and Ajax, both cameos came off the bench.

The England Under-21 international was also forced to serve a suspension after being shown a straight red card against Lyon in August.

Discussing his troubles, Egan-Riley admits he always realised it might take him some time to acclimatise to a new club and a new environment.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult transition for me at a club abroad like Marseille,” he said, as per Made in Marseillais.

Egan-Riley has started just three games for Marseille since his summer switch from Burnley (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m getting stronger every day. I was disappointed in myself with that red card, but you have to learn from your mistakes. I’m trying to learn and earn my place in the team.

“I’ve spoken a lot with the coach and my teammates to see where I can improve. I have a lot of self-confidence. The coach is giving it to me too. I came here to learn and improve.

“I think I’ll play. I’ve had a little less playing time, but I was a substitute. It’s a long season, it’s impossible to play everything. There are a lot of competitions, so I’ll have the playing time and give my all.”

