Chris Wood and Eddie Howe on striker's £25m move from Burnley to Newcastle

In a statement on Newcastle' s website, making no reference to his time at Turf Moor, Wood said: "This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player.

"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Chris Wood

And Newcastle head coach Howe - Sean Dyche's predecessor at Turf Moor - added: "Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.