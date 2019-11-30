Chris Wilder tipped for Arsenal job, Leeds United set to sign Burnley star, Graham Potter makes Brighton transfer admission - Premier League gossip

With the January transfer window fast approaching, a whole host of Premier League clubs are targeting deals.

Arsenal have made contact with ex-Valencia boss Marcelino to become their new manager. (The Sun)

Tottenham's 18-year-old central midfielder Jamie Bowden is close to agreeing on a new contract with the club. (Football Insider)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has told Dwight Gayle that he will get the chance to impress this season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady has given her backing to Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini. (The Sun)

Aston Villa's Callum O'Hare, on loan at Coventry, has hinted he wants to stay with the Sky Blues for the rest of the season. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle are showing an interest in Leeds ace Ben White. (Chronicle)

Leeds United have agreed to sign former Derby County striker Matej Vydra for 7 million ahead of January. (Various)

Brighton have no "burning desire" to strengthen in January, Albion manager Graham Potter insists. (Argus)