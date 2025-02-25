Chris Wilder assesses Sheffield United's promotion chances after Leeds United setback amid Burnley battle

Sheffield United must take their setback against Leeds United on the chin and remain “humble” according to their manager Chris Wilder.

The Blades missed the chance to install a five-point gap between themselves and Burnley in the fight for automatic promotion.

Despite taking an early lead at Bramall Lane, Wilder’s side were eventually beaten 3-1 by Leeds, who themselves move five points clear of the Blades and a further seven ahead of Burnley in third.

Wilder, meanwhile, is refusing to get too down, commenting: “There’s a long way to go still.

"When Dan [Farke] talked about 12, 13 games to go and I talked about it, completely respectful to the Sunderland and Burnley managers as well, there's a lot of football to be played.

"Tonight was always going to be about putting yourself into a better position and they've put themselves in a better position than we have. They've taken the opportunity, you have to give them credit for that.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Leeds United FC at Bramall Lane on February 24, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"The data before the game, I was talking to Jack Lester, we were 3/1 at home which is unheard of. The bookies set that up because of what Leeds do to everyone else, they swat them away. They didn't swat us away tonight.

"You have to take it on the chin and be humble. I'm not going to beat the players up, but now the challenge is to overcome disappointment. There’s plenty of football to be played, plenty of points to be won and we have to dust ourselves down and go again."