Chelsea punished our mistakes, says Dyche, but Hudson-Odoi dive leaves a sour taste

Sean Dyche was disappointed with the goals his side gave away against an in-form Chelsea.



He accepted the Blues were clinical in their 4-2 victory at Turf Moor, but was also disappointed with Chelsea substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi, who thought he had won his side a penalty at 4-0, only to be booked for diving after the incident went to VAR.

Sean Dyche

Dyche said: “I don’t want to over-egg it because they are a good side on a great run with some very clinical players.

“I don’t want to make it sound as though we threw it away, they worked hard with the chances we gave them, and they have been clinical.

“On the other side of that, first half I think there wasn’t that much in it, we created chances ourselves, a couple of golden chances, and that is an improvement we have made, when we play these big sides we are creating better quality chances, but you can’t give away the mistakes we did tonight.

“The second goal is a killer, right on the stroke of half-time, we are right in it and felt we delivered at least a decent first half.

“They are still a top side and we contained them and kept a good shape, and still asked questions, but you can’t give chances like that to them.

“They have punished us. Bit lucky with the second, which hits Ben and deflects in, and we started the second half well.

“The third is a poor one again, poor clearance, they whip a cross in and score.

“Fourth goes in and you wonder what kind of night it will be.”

Burnley rallied with two late goals, after Hudson-Odoi was penalised, which angered the home crowd: “Big key moment in mentality was the penalty, I can’t abide it, as everyone knows, I don’t know why it’s in the game.

“I said at the beginning of the season, we were told by the Premier !League the worst you can get is a yellow card, so everyone has a chance to cheat once again and not get sent off.

“It’s not about the player, it’s the greater good of the game.

“It’s shambolic how people dive about the place, I keep hearing the word respect, and I get shot down for saying this, I sit there amazed - respect the game. That is what people should be doing.

“Anyway, mentality wise, fair play to us, it is done at four, they still had a couple of maybes, but we have gone back, and at least slugged it out.

“Brilliant goal from Jay Rod, good from Dwighty - another positive for us. I hear those stories about other young men rolling around the Premier League. He doesn’t get a mention very often but he is right up there for me.

“A very peculiar 4-2, but we continue to learn, and we learned last week we gave away a poor goal right before half-time. You can’t do that against sides of this standard.”

Dyche feels players should be sent off for diving, to try and eradicate it from the game: “They have got to do something more. Chelsea were too strong for us tonight, they hit us on the clinical moments, and are a top side in form, so I’m not diverting off that, but I feel passionately about it.

“All we get told is respect the referee, respect the game, behave properly, well get the players to behave properly and respect the game.

“Weirdly I get shot down about that. I can’t work it out.

“It’s worse because young players are the future of the game. If they are diving now, we have massive trouble in five or 10 years’ time. The game will be a farce. We didn’t used to accept it, but I seem to be the only one who is bothered about it.”