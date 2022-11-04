Chelsea loan star Ian Maatsen senses that something "very special" is brewing at top-of-the-table Burnley

The on-loan Chelsea defender has been impressed with the team spirit at Turf Moor since Vincent Kompany assembled the squad in the summer months.

The 20-year-old, who has also spent time at Charlton Athletic and Coventry City during his schooling at Stamford Bridge, was the fifth of 16 new faces recruited by the ex-Belgium international on his arrival.

Netherlands Under 21s left back Maatsen followed Manchester City pair CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, DR Congo midfielder Samuel Bastien and Irishman Josh Cullen through the door.

"It's very special," he said. "All the players are liking each other and we give each other spirit. We keep believing in our qualities and we've got players who can come off the bench to change the game. Our team spirit is very good.

"It's incredible, but it's not finished yet. We have to keep going, keep believing in ourselves and be prepared for every team."

The Dutchman, who progressed through the ranks of Dutch giants Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven as a youngster, with a stop-off at Sparta Rotterdam sandwiched in-between, was speaking after the Clarets had left it late to see off Rotherham United in a five-goal thriller.

The Millers had led twice, with skipper Ben Wiles and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene getting on the scoresheet in either half, but Matt Taylor's side were pegged back by Jay Rodriguez and star winger Manuel Benson.

The hosts then waited until the 10th minute of injury-time to win it courtesy of Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu, who forced the ball home after Viktor Johansson had denied Josh Brownhill.

It was the second time in succession that Burnley had snatched victory at the death. "It was a crazy game, but luckily we got a last-minute win again," said Maatsen.

"I think we deserved it after a slow start because we kept going and we were patient. It paid off with the last goal so I couldn't be any happier. The fans went crazy so it was really good.

"We kept going, kept believing, we're a good team and we know any players that come on can change the game. We played with confidence and I think we deserved to win it and it was nice to keep the run going at home."

The Clarets extended their unbeaten league run to 16 games as they moved five points clear of Blackburn Rovers at the top of the Championship, though they had to do it by coming from behind for the third time in four games.

They conceded first against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, then against Reading at the weekend, before trailing twice in midweek.

Maatsen said: "You want to score first in these games, but we had a great attitude, which is why we got the three points. We have to keep going, it's not over yet, we've got a big game on Saturday against Sheffield United.

"This game is over, we've celebrated, now it's about recovery before we focus on Sheffield. It's good, we just have to keep going and take it game-by-game.

"If we keep going like this we won't have anything to worry about. The focus is on us, it's not on any other teams. It's about us as a team, like tonight."

With Burnley facing the Blades next, who currently occupy third spot, and then a crunch East Lancashire derby at home to Rovers next Sunday, Maatsen concluded: "I think they're really big, the games are coming fast. We have no time to waste.