Chelsea loan ace Ian Maatsen — who will face former club Coventry City — lauded for his 'unique' and 'valuable' qualities by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany is certain that Ian Maatsen's personal development at Burnley has transformed the loan star into a unique piece of artillery for his promotion-chasing side.
The Chelsea defender, who progressed through the ranks at Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven in his homeland, has played 21 times in the Championship for the Clarets, scoring four goals and contributing to eight clean sheets.
The Netherlands Under 21 international has added a new dimension to the league leaders' left-hand side, partnering the likes of ;superstar' Anass Zaroury and Southampton ace Nathan Tella for the most part.
Maatsen was given a well-earned rest for the FA Cup triumph over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, but had previously signed off with his first ever career brace in victory against Swansea City in South Wales.
He'll now look to continue that momentum against former club Coventry City, who he made 40 appearances for during his stay with the Sky Blues in the second tier last term.
December's Championship Manager of the Month said: "These types of players, and you could pick so many of them in this team, it's obvious the level of progression they've made this season.
"Ian is a player that used to be mainly on the outside, as a wing back up and down, he had a lot of threat from there, but he's been able to increase his goal threat from different positions, and that's quite unique.
"That, to me, makes him a lot more valuable to the level he wants to get to, which is the top level. He has this incredible running volume, which helps him as well, but he's still young, step-by-step he's on the right track, though he's still at the very beginning. That's the exciting thing about these players."
Kompany has enjoyed witnessing the growth of his entire squad, whether they were signed during his reign, or whether they preceded his appointment at Turf Moor in the summer.
The Manchester City legend, 36, believes each and every one of his group has been pushing the boundaries in the club's bid for a Premier League return.
"What about [Anass] Zaroury, [Jordan] Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Vitinho, who was nowhere, there are guys like Connor [Roberts] and Charlie Taylor, who were more experienced and have been in the league and proven they can play at this level.
"All these guys are pushing boundaries so it's difficult to pick one. He [Maatsen] has definitely done most things right and we're there to keep helping him go in the right direction."