The Dutchman, who scored against Huddersfield Town on his debut, has made nine appearances since signing on loan in the summer.

He could make it double figures tomorrow against former club Coventry City as the Clarets travel to the West Midlands.

The 20-year-old, who scored three goals in 40 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues last term, is hoping it'll provide another step towards the Premier League for Vincent Kompany's side.

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Ian Maatsen of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea U18 and Wolverhampton Wanderers U18 at EBB Stadium on February 10, 2020 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

"My ambition with Burnley is to become champions, which gets us promoted, of course," he said. "My ambition as an individual is to continue developing as a player and after this season we'll see what the next chapter is.

"It [the ambition] attracted me a lot but the main reason was the manager; a big name, a solid central defender and he knows what you have to do to get to the top. He explained on the phone how he wanted to play and I think it really suits me, which is why I chose to come to Burnley.

“It is good that the manager has trust in all players. It gives us an extra boost as young players to push each other to the highest level and get everything out of the pitch and in training.”

Maatsen, who spent his developmental years at serial Eredivisie winners Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, has always surrounded himself with success.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Rico Henry of Brentford is closed down by Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge on April 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The left back moved to Stamford Bridge in 2018 as a teenager and helped the club reach the UEFA Youth League Final in his first season, though the Blues were beaten 3-1 by FC Porto at the Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland.

Maatsen immediately flew to the Republic of Ireland to take part in the European Under-17 Championships as the Netherlands came out on top against Italy in the final in Dublin.

The full back, who had netted against Sweden in the group stages, was on the scoresheet again at the Tallaght Stadium, alongside Sontje Hansen, Naoufal Bannis and Naci Ünüvar, as a 4-2 triumph secured the trophy.

"That was a good year for me," he said. "It was my first year at Chelsea, we were in the final of the UEFA Youth League. We didn't win it, but then I went straight to the Euros and we had a really good tournament. I felt a lot of confidence in myself and we won the trophy. I scored so it was an amazing season."

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Ian Maatsen of Burnley challenges Francisco Sierralta of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Holland Under 21 international was taken under the wing of Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech, while club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and other senior stars checked in on his progress from time to time.

Eventually, just months into Frank Lampard's reign, he was handed his first team debut in a 7–1 EFL Cup victory over Grimsby Town, replacing Marcos Alonso. That was just the start.

He said: "I'm really close with Hakim Ziyech, who took me under his wing. We had a good relationship. All the lads from the Academy get on really well, the captain [Cesar] Azpilicueta helps the young players to be themselves and express themselves, because as soon as you're out there you're one of them. They welcome you into the group.

"I've been watching them and I've asked them to give me as many tips as I can. They've helped in situations and they're open to listening. Even with this loan, we spoke about it in pre-season and they encouraged me to take my chance and show my qualities.