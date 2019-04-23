Chelsea centre back Luiz accuses Burnley of “anti-football”

Chelsea centre back David Luiz accused Burnley of “anti-football” after the Clarets held the Blues 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international was an angry and frustrated figure after the game, as Chelsea’s Champions League hopes took a knock.

Luiz, involved in a running battle with Ashley Barnes all night, left the pitch remonstrating with the Clarets striker, who scored Burnley’s second goal to earn a point.

The former PSG man, who angered Sean Dyche during the first half with a ludicrous dive which went unpunished, said: “We tried everything to win the game.

”It’s difficult when you play against a team who have two chances and score two goals and didn’t want to play the game.

“It’s anti-football. Wasting time all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game.

“They were playing 11 players inside the box. It’s difficult to score against a team like that.”