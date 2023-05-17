Championship title-winning campaign has been a dream for Burnley-born striker Jay Rodriguez

The 34-year-old described it as a 'dream' to be involved in the club's Championship title-winning campaign.

And he's delighted to have been able to right the wrongs of last season's relegation from the Premier League.

"It's a bit surreal," he said. "I was disappointed last year, it really hurt, you wondered where we were going next, so to do what we've done this season is incredible.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez celebrates scoring his side's second goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Bristol City v Burnley - Saturday 29th April 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium - Bristol

"So many players came in so I'm really proud of them for what they've done this season. They're great lads, they want to work hard, they want to enjoy the game, and that helps the team. Everyone wants to help the team and that's one of the most powerful things I've seen from this squad.

"There was uncertainty, and rightly so. It was a sad time. I spoke to Bellers [Craig Bellamy] and the manager and after a few weeks of working with them I could feel something was brewing, something new, something special.

"I feel this is just the start of the journey for this club, I genuinely do. It's the start of what we can do."

Rodriguez, who had three terms in the top flight with his hometown team, making 96 appearances, managed a double-figure return in just 29 outings for the champions, as Vincent Kompany's side surpassed the 100-point mark.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez battles with Cardiff City's Mark McGuinness The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Cardiff City - Monday 8th May 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

The ex-Southampton and West Brom forward started the season like a house on fire, scoring five times in his first eight games, but then suffered the heartache of missing his first East Lancashire derby with an injury.

The remainder of the England cap's campaign was largely fragmented, but he was given a cameo as the leaders rubber-stamped top spot against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, before finding the net in the penultimate fixture against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

He said: "The whole season has been one of the highest highlights. I've had my disappointments with a niggly injury, which kept me out a while, but it's still been one of the highest. No matter how old or young you are, it [the passion] is in us. As a Burnley lad it's incredible.

"This feels like a dream for me as a local lad. From being a ball boy and going to the Turf as a young lad, just stepping out onto the pitch for me has been mental.