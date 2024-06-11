Championship season ticket prices: How Burnley compare to Bristol City, Derby County, Stoke City and their rivals

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
Every Championship club has now put their season tickets on sale, so we’ve taken a look at who is offering the best value for money.

At Burnley, the cost of a standard adult season ticket has risen marginally. As an example, the early bird price of a standard adult season ticket in the Barnfield Construction Stand has risen from £360 to £378.

Those aged 65 and over also appear to have been among those most hit, with a season ticket in the North Stand Lower sky-rocketing from £250 to £346.

Despite the increases, the club say their prices are among the most competitive you will find in the Premier League and Championship.

Here is how the Clarets compare to the other 23 teams in the division when it comes to offering the cheapest season ticket:

*These figures come from our sister title at Birmingham World

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250

1. Coventry City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £252

2. QPR

Cheapest adult season ticket: £252 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £294

3. Preston

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £309

4. Cardiff City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £309 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Stoke CityBristol CityDerby CountyBurnleyPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.