Championship season ticket prices: How Burnley compare to Bristol City, Derby County, Stoke City and their rivals

At Burnley, the cost of a standard adult season ticket has risen marginally. As an example, the early bird price of a standard adult season ticket in the Barnfield Construction Stand has risen from £360 to £378.

Those aged 65 and over also appear to have been among those most hit, with a season ticket in the North Stand Lower sky-rocketing from £250 to £346.

Despite the increases, the club say their prices are among the most competitive you will find in the Premier League and Championship.

Here is how the Clarets compare to the other 23 teams in the division when it comes to offering the cheapest season ticket: