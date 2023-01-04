Six wins on the bounce and 10 victories from their last 11 league games has propelled them to the summit by a margin of five points.

Sheffield United, who shared the spoils with QPR at Loftus Road in their first outing of 2023, are the Clarets' nearest rivals.

But the chasm to Blackburn Rovers in third spot in the division has now stretched to 14 points and looks insurmountable at this stage of the season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Anass Zaroury of Burnley celebrates with teammate Nathan Tella after scoring their side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor on November 13, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany's side are the highest scorers in England's four professional tiers with 52 goals having netted in 23 games in succession.

It will come as no surprise, then, to see that an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight has Burnley going on to win the title.

The 'supercomputer' has the current table-toppers preserving their five-point advantage over the Blades and returning to the Premier League.

It's forecasted the champions elect will conclude the campaign on 91 points, two points lower than the club's return under Sean Dyche in both 2013/14 and 2015/16.

It is also anticipated that they'll finish with a +38 goal difference, the best in the second tier, though it is only a 13-goal improvement on where they're at now.

According to statisticians and data experts, Burnley have a 90 per cent chance of winning promotion and returning to the top flight at the first attempt.

They have a 63 per cent chance of going up as champions and now, because of their dominance, the Clarets only have an 11 per cent chance of finishing in the play-off places.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

BURNLEY 91 (+38)

Sheffield United 86 (+32)

Middlesbrough 73 (+17)

Millwall 72 (+12)

West Brom 71 (+16)

Watford 71 (+8)

Luton Town 70 (+9)

Norwich City 66 (+6)

Swansea City 66 (+6)

Blackburn Rovers 66 (-5)

Sunderland 65 (+9)

Coventry City 65 (+2)

Preston 63 (-3)

QPR 63 (-4)

Reading 62 (-9)

Birmingham City 58 (-4)

Stoke City 57 (-6)

Bristol City 56 (-4)

Hull City 56 (-17)

Cardiff City 52 (-13)

Blackpool 49 (-17)

Huddersfield Town 47 (-17)

Rotherham United 46 (-24)