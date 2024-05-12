Chairman Alan Pace shares first message after Burnley are relegated to the Championship

Alan Pace has vowed Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League will not be the end of their “story”.
The Clarets knew they needed to claim all three points away to Tottenham on Saturday to stand any chance of pulling off the great escape.

Despite giving themselves hope, going 1-0 up courtesy of Jacob Bruun Larsen’s strike, Vincent Kompany’s men were unable to hold on and subsequently fell to a valiant 2-1 defeat.

With one game of the season still left to play, back at Turf Moor against Nottingham Forest next week, Burnley’s demotion back down to the Championship has been confirmed.

While acknowledging the pain of relegation with a post on social media, Pace opted to take an optimistic viewpoint on the club’s future.

"Today was tough but this is not the end of our story,” the Burnley chairman wrote.

"This is a project and we will keep building, working hard and moving forward.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Burnley owner and chairman Alan Pace during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Burnley owner and chairman Alan Pace during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Burnley owner and chairman Alan Pace during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I want to make special mention of the fans who have supported us throughout the season home and away. We will be back and make you proud.”

Fellow board member JJ Watt also took to social media on Saturday to address Burnley’s painful relegation.

“No need to hide disappointment or frustration, it should hurt,” the club’s minority shareholder wrote on X.

“Boys made a valiant run of it the last few months, just wasn’t enough in the end.

“Now we go again in The Championship. Looking to relive these brilliant memories from one year ago.

“We go together. Up The Clarets!”

