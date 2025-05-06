'Celebrate and rest': Scott Parker outlines Burnley's next steps after breathless promotion campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Once the celebrations have died down, Burnley’s staff and players will get some well-earned rest after a breathless Championship campaign.

The Clarets will line up back in the Premier League next season after sealing promotion with a remarkable 100-point campaign.

Despite reaching treble digits for the second consecutive season in the second tier, Scott Parker’s men were pipped to the league title by Leeds United on goal difference.

Nevertheless, it’s still been a memorable campaign for the Clarets, who broke a number of records on their way to a top two finish.

Burnley’s players celebrated their season after the final day game against Millwall on Saturday night, before reconvening in Manchester the following evening for the club’s end-of-season awards night.

Further celebrations are planned for this evening, when thousands of supporters will line the streets to toast Burnley’s promotion with a parade and civic celebration.

When asked what is next in store for his Burnley players, Parker said: “Celebrate and rest. I think that's the most important thing, really.

“It's been a tough year for all of us, a lot of emotion, a lot of ups and downs, certainly early on, which is obviously well documented. We've been full foot to the floor for 11 or 12 months now.

"I'm pleased we get to the end goal, but I think it's only right now that we celebrate tonight. We deserve to celebrate, the players deserve to celebrate and we deserve to celebrate together.

"So we will rest up and a couple of weeks off and then get back to work.”