Carlos Corboran to leave Huddersfield Town three weeks from opening game against Burnley

The Spaniard, who led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final, and an Emirates FA Cup third round win over the Clarets at Turf Moor, has told Terriers officials of his desire to leave, according to the Daily Mail.

Corberan, who was Marcelo Bielsa’s first team coach at Leeds United, was offered the position of head coach at Huddersfield in July 2020, and went on to be in charge for 102 games winning 38, drawing 28 and losing 36, for a win percentage of 37.25.

Only yesterday, Town signed Connor Mahoney – who was with Burnley as a youngster – from Millwall on a two-year contract with the option for a further 12 months, as well as MK Dons midfielder David Kasumuon a three-year deal, to help bolster a midfield area which had seen Carel Eiting and Alex Vallejo released while loanee Danel Sinani returned to Norwich City.