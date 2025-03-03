Scott Parker’s men will be determined to issue a reaction after being knocked out of the cup at the fifth round stage with a 3-0 defeat to Preston North End.

While they were in cup action, Sheffield United beat QPR to extend their lead to Burnley in third back to five points.

With 12 games remaining, the Clarets now have one sole focus as they go all out for automatic promotion.

Still unbeaten in their last 21 league games, and yet to concede in 12 straight outings, Burnley will need to continue that form with a much-needed three points in the Welsh capital.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

Jak Alnwick (Cardiff) - out The goalkeeper is likely to remain sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a torn hamstring.

Will Alves (Cardiff) - doubt The Leicester loanee could return after picking up a slight knock in a game against Plymouth last month.

Jesper Daland (Cardiff) - out The Norwegian has remained absent since suffering a leg injury during an FA Cup tie at the start of February.