Cardiff City v Burnley early team news: 8 to miss out through injury, 1 doubt and 1 suspended - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:00 BST
Burnley switch their focus back to their league campaign against Cardiff City tomorrow night after their weekend disappointment in the FA Cup.

Scott Parker’s men will be determined to issue a reaction after being knocked out of the cup at the fifth round stage with a 3-0 defeat to Preston North End.

While they were in cup action, Sheffield United beat QPR to extend their lead to Burnley in third back to five points.

With 12 games remaining, the Clarets now have one sole focus as they go all out for automatic promotion.

Still unbeaten in their last 21 league games, and yet to concede in 12 straight outings, Burnley will need to continue that form with a much-needed three points in the Welsh capital.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Tuesday night’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The goalkeeper is likely to remain sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a torn hamstring.

1. Jak Alnwick (Cardiff) - out

The goalkeeper is likely to remain sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a torn hamstring. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
The Leicester loanee could return after picking up a slight knock in a game against Plymouth last month.

2. Will Alves (Cardiff) - doubt

The Leicester loanee could return after picking up a slight knock in a game against Plymouth last month. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
The Norwegian has remained absent since suffering a leg injury during an FA Cup tie at the start of February.

3. Jesper Daland (Cardiff) - out

The Norwegian has remained absent since suffering a leg injury during an FA Cup tie at the start of February. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
The centre-back will miss out again after being sent off against Plymouth on February 22.

4. Dimitrious Goutas (Cardiff) - suspended

The centre-back will miss out again after being sent off against Plymouth on February 22. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyCardiff CitySheffield UnitedScott ParkerPreston North EndQPR
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice