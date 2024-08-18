Cardiff City boss makes 'dominated' claim after suffering heavy defeat to rampant Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut felt his side were hard done by during their trouncing to Burnley.

The Bluebirds suffered a second consecutive defeat at the start of the Championship season, having been put to the sword by a rampant and deadly Clarets side.

After a tough start, Scott Parker’s men were gifted the lead with a freak own goal, before Luca Koleosho, Josh Brownhill, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Zeki Amdouni ran in further goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the scoreline might suggest it was a completely one-sided affair, that wasn’t always necessarily the case – with the visitors looking particularly dangerous in the first-half.

But Burnley defended well and ultimately improved in the second period to run out comfortable winners.

"When you see the result, everyone will say how badly we played, but I don't see it like this,” Bulut said.

"When you see the first 45 minutes, we dominated the game. We had a lot of chances to score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Erol Bulut, Manager of Cardiff City, looks dejected whilst leaving the pitch at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"We conceded an unlucky goal. The mistake that happened with our goalkeeper, this can happen, and we are fully behind Ethan [Horvarth]. He has saved many goals for us in other games.

"Still, we didn't give up. We created, we pushed, and we dominated the game. If Yak [Meite] took his chance when he hit the post, I think we would be speaking about a different result.

"In the second half, to come back from 2-0 is not easy. After the third one, motivation is down. It is disappointing.

"I said it also to my team, the first 45 minutes was really good, but we still have to push. In the second half, there were too many individual mistakes. We paid for this today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to forget this game as quickly as possible. This happens, and we still can change everything. I believe we have a good team this season and we will try to build on what we did last season.

"We will build on the first 45 minutes from today. We've shown good football, exciting football – only the goals are missing. Next week [away to Swansea City] is a derby and I hope we will come with goals."