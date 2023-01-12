Burnley's Wout Weghorst could be available for Manchester derby with striker due for medical at United

After plenty of toing and froing it appears the Red Devils have finally made a breakthrough to sanction the striker's switch following three-way negotiations with Burnley and Besiktas.

It is being reported that the 30-year-old, who moved to Turf Moor 12 months ago from Wolfsburg in a £12m deal, said his goodbyes to his team-mates in Istanbul ahead of a dream loan move to Old Trafford.

The Dutch international — who was at the heart of one of the stand-out moments of the World Cup when scoring a quarter-final brace against Argentina — had appeared to bid an emotional farewell to fans at the Vodafone Arena when scoring his eighth, and final, Super Lig goal for the Black Eagles in a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa.

TOPSHOT - Netherlands' forward #19 Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium, north of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

While Weghorst's departure was still to be officially confirmed at the time of going to press, the ex-AZ Alkmaar forward, who netted twice in 20 appearances as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League, was due to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical imminently.

After agreeing a seven-figure compensation fee with the Turkish club, who had the option to buy Weghorst at the end of his loan spell, United could land their target in time for Saturday's derby, providing the 'i's' have been dotted and the 't's' have been crossed by midday on Friday.

