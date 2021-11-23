The Clarets have their work cut out to once again fight against the drop from England’s top flight, and that’s something they are predicted to do according to the latest edition of Football Manager… at least this season anyway!

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The full version of Football Manager 22 was released on November 9th.

Just for fun, we simulated three seasons into the future to see how Burnley could line up for the opening day of the 2024/25 season – and the results were very interesting.

Although they did manage to avoid relegation in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, where they finished 12th and 14th respectively, they finished bottom of the league in the 2023/24 season and are looking to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking with an impressive looking squad.

Here is how our simulation had Burnley lining up for the opening game of the 2024/25 season:

1. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell After his loan spell at Sheffiel Wednesday the young stopper returned to Turf Moor but didn't make an appearance during the 2022/23 season. After six league starts the following season he is now established as the club's number one for the 2023/25 campaign. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. RB - Kieran Trippier The England full back became a bit part player for Atletico Madrid during the 2023/24 season and was released that summer before returning to Burnley on a free transfer - ten years after leaving the club in real life. Photo: Denis Doyle Photo Sales

3. CB - Kamil Piatkowski The Polish international joined the Clarets for £9 million in the summer of 2023 and made 20 Premier League appearances across the season (10 starts and 10 substitute appearances) as Burnley finished bottom of the Premier League. He is now considered an 'important player' for the 2023/25 campaign Photo: Thomas Eisenhuth Photo Sales

4. CB - Sebastian Walukiewicz The other half of Burnley's all Polish centre back paring cost them a whopping £17.25 million. After Brentford brought him to England from Cagilari in 2022 and spent two seasons there before the Clarets splashed the cash to help them win promotion back to the top flight Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales