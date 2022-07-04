Burnley's transfer state-of-play: The SIX 'ins' and SIX 'outs' that could happen under boss Vincent Kompany's restructure

Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) have been added to the group ahead of the 2022-23 Championship campaign, with even more heading in the opposite direction.
Those numbers are expected to increase considerably between now and the end of the transfer window (September 1st) so here’s a look at the current state-of-play.
1. OUT: Wout Weghorst
Wout Weghorst is expected to sign for Besiktas on loan with Turkish side having the option to buy the striker at the end of next season. The 29-year-old, who scored twice in 20 appearances after signing from Wolfsburg, has almost completed his move.
2. OUT: Maxwel Cornet
There is interest in the Ivory Coast international — who has a £17.5m release clause in his contract — but his suitors haven't been forthcoming with an official approach yet. Newcastle United were reportedly keen on the ex-Lyon man, while Chelsea are the latest side to be credited with an interest with the Blues' pursuit of Leeds United's Raphinha hitting a snag.
3. OUT: Wayne Hennessey
The Welsh international goalkeeper is on the verge of joining Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest. The ex-Crystal Palace stopper will move to the City Ground to provide competition for former Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson, who recently made his move. Hennessey's switch will be completed once the Clarets have sewn up a move for Manchester City's former Forest loanee Ari Muric.
4. OUT: Nathan Collins
Burnley's Republic of Ireland international is attracting interest from the Premier League after making a good impression in his maiden campaign in the top tier last season. Wolves and Leicester City are expected to test the Clarets' resolve, though the pair are reportedly waiting to cash in on one or two members of their own squad before making a move.
