Burnley's transfer state-of-play: The SIX 'ins' and SIX 'outs' that could happen under boss Vincent Kompany's restructure

2. OUT: Maxwel Cornet

There is interest in the Ivory Coast international — who has a £17.5m release clause in his contract — but his suitors haven't been forthcoming with an official approach yet. Newcastle United were reportedly keen on the ex-Lyon man, while Chelsea are the latest side to be credited with an interest with the Blues' pursuit of Leeds United's Raphinha hitting a snag.

Photo: GEOFF CADDICK