Burnley's top 10 performers in the Championship this season - according to data analysts

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
The data analysts have been crunching the data as Burnley aim for an instant return to the Premier League

And now a table has been put together to rank the best performing players in Scott Parker’s squad this term.

Data website, Opta Analyst, has developed a quantitative player metric for football – called Opta Points – which measures a player’s contribution to games.

Actions such as passes, goals and tackles add to their total while negative actions such as conceding goals and picking up cards will reduce their score.

Opta points has a focus on individuals rather than the team, meaning players will not boost their score by winning games.

The players are then ranked on their returns – which is what we’ve now placed in reverse order:

Opta Power has ranked Burnley's best performing players so far this season

Opta points: 238.6

2. 10th: Luca Koleosho

Opta points: 238.6 Photo: Molly Darlington

Opta points: 264.6

3. 9th: Bashir Humphreys

Opta points: 264.6 Photo: Molly Darlington

Opta points: 307.6

4. 8th: Lucas Pires

Opta points: 307.6 Photo: Gareth Copley

