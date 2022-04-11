Burnley's survival odds drift with bookmakers after Norwich defeat

The Clarets were unable to find the net for a 15th time in 30 Premier League games this season as they slipped up against bottom side Norwich, who kept alive any slim hopes of avoiding relegation with goals in each half from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki.

As a result, the Canaries’ odds of staying up have been shortened from 25/1 to 16/1, while Burnley have drifted from 1/1 to 9/4, as the chances of a seventh-successive Premier League season look increasingly difficult for the Sean Dyche’s side, as they sit four points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

Everton had secured a crucial three points with a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park the day before, courtesy of England Under 21 wideman Anthony Gordon’s deflected winner, drastically improving their chance of Premier League survival.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Dwight McNeil of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

As a result, Frank Lampard’s side’s odds of staying up have shortened from 4/11 to 2/7, according to BetVictor.

Meanwhile, Leeds United secured another win against 19th place Watford, to edge closer to Premier League safety, triumphing 3-0 at Vicarage Road with goals from Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison.

That saw Jesse Marsch’s side’s odds shorten from 2/9 to 1/20, while Watford are 9/1 to stay up.

Premier League, to stay up: Leeds United 1/20; Everton 2/7; Burnley 9/4; Watford 9/1; Norwich City 16/1.

Odds are correct at the time of writing.