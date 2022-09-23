News you can trust since 1877
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vitinho of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Millwall at Turf Moor on August 30, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Burnley's squad ratings revealed ahead of FIFA 23 release date

The newest edition of FIFA is just days away from being released by EA — so we’re going to take a look at this season’s ratings for the Burnley squad.

By Dan Black
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:00 am

EA Play members will be able to get their hands on the new version of the game on Tuesday, September 27th, having been granted early access.

This year’s FIFA will cost Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 users £69.99 for the standard edition. The Ultimate edition is available for £89.99.

Meanwhile, on PS4 and Xbox One, the standard edition will cost £59.99 and the Ultimate Edition £89.99.

FIFA 23 will then hit the shelves for the general public on September 30th.

Here’s a sneak peak of the ratings for the Clarets, made up of one or two questionable valuations.

1. CJ Egan-Riley 63

Attributes — Pace: 63. Shooting: 30. Passing: 49. Dribbling: 57. Defence: 63. Physicality: 66.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Luke McNally 67

Attributes — Pace: 51. Shooting: 35. Passing: 47. Dribbling: 56. Defence: 67. Physicality: 73.

Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

3. Nathan Tella 67

Attributes — Pace: 82. Shooting: 58. Passing: 57. Dribbling: 70. Defence: 31. Physicality: 54.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 67

Attributes — Diving: 69. Handling: 67. Kicking: 66. Reflexes: 69. Speed: 53. Positioning: 63.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

