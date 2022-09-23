EA Play members will be able to get their hands on the new version of the game on Tuesday, September 27th, having been granted early access.

This year’s FIFA will cost Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 users £69.99 for the standard edition. The Ultimate edition is available for £89.99.

Meanwhile, on PS4 and Xbox One, the standard edition will cost £59.99 and the Ultimate Edition £89.99.

FIFA 23 will then hit the shelves for the general public on September 30th.

Here’s a sneak peak of the ratings for the Clarets, made up of one or two questionable valuations.

1. CJ Egan-Riley 63 Attributes — Pace: 63. Shooting: 30. Passing: 49. Dribbling: 57. Defence: 63. Physicality: 66. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2. Luke McNally 67 Attributes — Pace: 51. Shooting: 35. Passing: 47. Dribbling: 56. Defence: 67. Physicality: 73. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

3. Nathan Tella 67 Attributes — Pace: 82. Shooting: 58. Passing: 57. Dribbling: 70. Defence: 31. Physicality: 54. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

4. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 67 Attributes — Diving: 69. Handling: 67. Kicking: 66. Reflexes: 69. Speed: 53. Positioning: 63. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales