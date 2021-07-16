Burnley's £109m FPL squad value compared to Aston Villa, Southampton & more

The 30th edition of the Premier League is shaping up to be a real classic, with fans set to return to stadiums in large numbers, ready to bring back the much missed atmosphere to grounds up and down the country.

Fantasy Premier League is rapidly becoming a key part of the Premier League experience for some, with the highly popular game getting a new lease of life since it moved from the sports section of the paper to an addictive, interactive online experience.

Workplace mini-league grudges are set to be reignited, and the race is on to see who can come up with the most quirky, original team name before the season gets underway next month.

Here's a look at where Burnley's FPL squad value ranks among every other Premier League side, along with average player values, and every side's most expensive player:

1. Liverpool Overall squad value: £167m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £6m. Most valuable player: Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

2. Chelsea Overall squad value: £157m. Number of players: 26. Average player value: £6m. Most valuable player: Timo Werner (£9m)

3. Arsenal Overall squad value: £154.5m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £5.5m. Most valuable player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10m).

4. Watford Overall squad value: £143m. Number of players: 30. Average player value:£4.7m. Most valuable player Ismaila Sarr (£6m)