Burnley's Premier League relegation odds drift after Everton's thumping against Spurs
Burnley remain favourites for the drop alongside Watford and Norwich City, but their hopes of survival have improved slightly with bookmakers.
Following Everton's 5-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham last night, BetVictor has updated its Premier League relegation odds, with the Clarets, the Hornets, Canaries, Toffees, Leeds United, Brentford and Newcastle United all involved in the betting.
However, despite Everton’s odds shortening, following a seventh defeat in eight in the top flight, Frank Lampard’s men are still being backed to stave off a shock drop to the Championship.
The Goodison Park outfit are still just the fifth most likely side to be relegated according to the bookmaker, though their odds have shortened from 4/1 to 10/3 since that setback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In contrast, Burnley, who remain favourites to go down, have seen their odds marginally drift from 1/1 to 11/10 following Everton's result, meaning the Clarets' odds are only slightly shorter than Leeds' at 6/4.
Admittedly, the relegation battle appears to be between those three sides and Brentford (4/1), as Norwich and Watford have been given little hope by the bookmaker (1/40 and 1/6 to go down respectively) while Newcastle's incredible turnaround has seen them issued with long relegation odds of 16/1.
Premier League relegation odds
Norwich City: 1/40
Watford: 1/6
Burnley: 11/10
Leeds United: 6/4
Everton: 10/3
Brentford: 4/1
Newcastle United: 16/1
Upcoming fixtures: Wolves v Watford, Leeds United v Aston Villa, Southampton v Newcastle United, Norwich City v Chelsea. These games will take place on Thursday, March 10th.