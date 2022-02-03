Burnley's Premier League clash with Spurs at Turf Moor re-scheduled
Burnley's Premier League meeting at home to Spurs has been pencilled in for later this month.
The Clarets will now welcome Antonio Conte's side to Turf Moor on Wednesday, February 23rd with kick-off at 7-30 p.m.
All tickets purchased for the postponed fixture, which was cancelled due to heavy snowfall in November, will remain valid. All supporters will be able to use these tickets to gain access to the stadium.
For any supporters requesting a refund, if you purchased your ticket online, please complete the online refund request form.
If you purchased your ticket from Turf Moor, you will need to collect your refund in person at the ticket office. Please ensure you bring your ticket with you.
Please note: Refunds will be available from 9 .a.m. today [Thursday].
Tickets for the game can be purchased here.