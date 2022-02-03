Burnley's Premier League clash with Spurs at Turf Moor re-scheduled

The Clarets will now welcome Antonio Conte's side to Turf Moor on Wednesday, February 23rd with kick-off at 7-30 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the postponed fixture, which was cancelled due to heavy snowfall in November, will remain valid. All supporters will be able to use these tickets to gain access to the stadium.

For any supporters requesting a refund, if you purchased your ticket online, please complete the online refund request form.

A general view inside the stadium as groundsman attempt to clear snow from the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on November 28, 2021 in Burnley, England.

If you purchased your ticket from Turf Moor, you will need to collect your refund in person at the ticket office. Please ensure you bring your ticket with you.

Please note: Refunds will be available from 9 .a.m. today [Thursday].