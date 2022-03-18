The Clarets were due to travel to the London Stadium on Saturday, April 16th at 3 p.m., but the Hammers will now have the second leg of their last eight tie in Lyon on Thursday, April 14th, meaning the league match will be moved to Sunday, April 17th at 2-15 p.m.

Burnley already face a packed, vital April after new dates for home fixtures with Everton and Southampton were announced this week.

The Clarets are next in action at home to Manchester City (April 2nd), and now host Everton on Wednesday, the 6th.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United celebrates after their sides victory during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg Two match between West Ham United and Sevilla FC at Olympic Stadium on March 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Burnley are at Norwich on Sunday the 10th, with the West Ham game now Sunday the 17th.

Southampton come to Turf Moor on Thursday, April 21st, with Burnley's game with Wolves now on Sunday, April 24th.