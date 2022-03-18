Burnley's Premier League clash at West Ham is rescheduled
Burnley's Premier League trip to West Ham has been rescheduled after the Hammers beat Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
The Clarets were due to travel to the London Stadium on Saturday, April 16th at 3 p.m., but the Hammers will now have the second leg of their last eight tie in Lyon on Thursday, April 14th, meaning the league match will be moved to Sunday, April 17th at 2-15 p.m.
Burnley already face a packed, vital April after new dates for home fixtures with Everton and Southampton were announced this week.
The Clarets are next in action at home to Manchester City (April 2nd), and now host Everton on Wednesday, the 6th.
Burnley are at Norwich on Sunday the 10th, with the West Ham game now Sunday the 17th.
Southampton come to Turf Moor on Thursday, April 21st, with Burnley's game with Wolves now on Sunday, April 24th.
Burnley are then at Watford on April 30th.