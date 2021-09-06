Burnley’s deadline day saw one arrival at Turf Moor, with Sean Dyche’s side bringing in highly-rated Welshman Connor Roberts from Swansea City.

The full-back was Burnley’s sixth signing of the summer, with the likes of Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet and Clarets’ winger Aaron Lennon joining the club.

Burnley have had a poor start to the season (D1 L2) and will be hoping Sean Dyche can keep them up again after a tough relegation battle during the 2020/21 campaign.

Here are the bookies odds for Burnley to be relegated this season, along with all the other Premier League sides...

1. Manchester City bet365 - 2000/1 William Hill - 1500/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Chelsea bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Liverpool bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Manchester United bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales