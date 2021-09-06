BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on August 29, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Burnley's odds to be RELEGATED from the Premier League following transfer deadline day - compared to Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton

Here are the bookies odds for Burnley to be relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 6th September 2021, 1:56 pm

Burnley’s deadline day saw one arrival at Turf Moor, with Sean Dyche’s side bringing in highly-rated Welshman Connor Roberts from Swansea City.

The full-back was Burnley’s sixth signing of the summer, with the likes of Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet and Clarets’ winger Aaron Lennon joining the club.

Burnley have had a poor start to the season (D1 L2) and will be hoping Sean Dyche can keep them up again after a tough relegation battle during the 2020/21 campaign.

Here are the bookies odds for Burnley to be relegated this season, along with all the other Premier League sides...

1. Manchester City

bet365 - 2000/1 William Hill - 1500/1

2. Chelsea

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

3. Liverpool

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

4. Manchester United

bet365 - 1000/1 William Hill - 1000/1

