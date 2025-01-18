Burnley’s next opponents continue miserable form as Sheffield United capitalise on Sunderland draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley will face a Plymouth Argyle side on Wednesday that are now winless in their last 13 games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s men make the 640-mile round trip to Home Park looking to continue their good form following their dramatic 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Friday night.

The Clarets, in total contrast to Plymouth, are in the midst of a great run of form, having not lost in any of their last 15 games in league and cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That run could easily have come to an end against their promotion rivals last night but James Trafford came to their aid with two late penalty saves.

Plymouth, meanwhile, stay bottom of the Championship following a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR.

New boss Miron Muslic took his first game in midweek when Plymouth played out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

Plymouth are now five points adrift of safety having won just four of their 27 games this season. They were beaten 1-0 at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign thanks to Josh Brownhill’s penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Miron Muslic, Head Coach of Plymouth Argyle looks on from the dugout ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Oxford United FC at Home Park on January 14, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the second tier, Sheffield United capitalised on Burnley’s draw with Sunderland as they leapfrogged Parker’s men to move into top spot thanks to a 2-0 home win against Norwich City.

Previous leaders Leeds United have the chance to reclaim first place when they make the short trip to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.