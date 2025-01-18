Burnley’s next opponents continue miserable form as Sheffield United capitalise on Sunderland draw
Scott Parker’s men make the 640-mile round trip to Home Park looking to continue their good form following their dramatic 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Friday night.
The Clarets, in total contrast to Plymouth, are in the midst of a great run of form, having not lost in any of their last 15 games in league and cup.
That run could easily have come to an end against their promotion rivals last night but James Trafford came to their aid with two late penalty saves.
Plymouth, meanwhile, stay bottom of the Championship following a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR.
New boss Miron Muslic took his first game in midweek when Plymouth played out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
Plymouth are now five points adrift of safety having won just four of their 27 games this season. They were beaten 1-0 at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign thanks to Josh Brownhill’s penalty.
Elsewhere in the second tier, Sheffield United capitalised on Burnley’s draw with Sunderland as they leapfrogged Parker’s men to move into top spot thanks to a 2-0 home win against Norwich City.
Previous leaders Leeds United have the chance to reclaim first place when they make the short trip to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.
