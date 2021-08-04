Burnley's new recruit dubbed a 'wonderkid' and features in a top 50 list headed by FC Barcelona's Spanish international Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona dribbles Tomasz Kedziora of FC Dinamo de Kiev during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou on November 04, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

The 20-year-old, who became the Clarets’ first signing of the summer in June, has been ranked at number 21 by the football data analysis platform.

Soccerment has developed its own innovative performance algorithms, with “machine learning” methodologies.

They use data to determine how effective a player is based on several factors: distance covered, pass accuracy, shot power, which allows analysts to produce a detailed report and profile of an individual.

Burnley's Nathan Collins keeps Newcastle United forward Joelinton at close quarters in a pre-season friendly at Turf Moor.

The former Stoke City centre back — given a rating of 50 for defending and 43 for heading — has an Expected Soccerment Performance Ratings (xSPR) of 46.3, which rates him higher than the likes of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Sporting CP’s Nuno Mendes.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is also hot on the heels of FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Spanish teenager Ansu Fati heads the list with an xSPR rating of 58.5 with Benoît Badiashile [Monaco], Ryan Gravenberch [Ajax], Lassina Traoré [Shakhtar Donetsk] and Curtis Jones [Liverpool] making up the top five.

Turf Moor chief Sean Dyche has liked what he’s seen from the ex-Potter so far, both in training at the Barnfield Training Centre and in the minutes he’s been handed in pre-season friendlies.

The Burnley boss revealed that he hasn’t yet over-analysed his new recruit in terms of his performance levels, opting instead to afford the youngster the time and space to get used to the environment.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Dyche said: “He’s done well because he missed a bit of football at the end of last season. He’s done well physically, putting in some good performances and getting used to what we do.

“I’ve left him alone, so have the staff, just to let him get used to things, as we often do.

“Slowly but surely we’ll start adding a bit of analysis to his game and a bit of what we want him to do.