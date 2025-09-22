Burnley's new predicted final Premier League finish after Nottingham Forest draw

Burnley added a valuable point to the board on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Scott Parker’s side recovered well from a horror start, after going a goal down after just two minutes when Neco Williams slammed home.

But the Clarets reacted positively and levelled through Jaidon Anthony’s third goal of the season.

Both sides could have won it, but in the end a point apiece was a fair result.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Wolves continued their pointless start to the campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Leeds United, while Sunderland fought valiantly with 10 men to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Brentford and West Ham also remain below Burnley in the table, after losing to Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates after scoring Burnley's equaliser against Nottingham Forest (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But what is Burnley’s predicted final fish following the fifth round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Final predicted table

Liverpool Arsenal Man City Chelsea Crystal Palace Newcastle Tottenham Bournemouth Aston Villa Brighton Everton Man Utd Fulham Nottingham Forest Brentford Leeds West Ham Sunderland Burnley Wolves

