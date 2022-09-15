Burnley's Nathan Tella provides update on his fitness ahead of Bristol City's visit

The Lambeth-born 23-year-old walked off gingerly in the 73rd minute at Deepdale and was replaced by Belgian debutant Anass Zaroury as the Clarets pushed for a winner.

Boss Vincent Kompany showed some concern when addressing the media post match, confirming that defender Charlie Taylor had also picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw against the Lilywhites.

However, Southampton's Tella put those worries to bed when confirming to the press that he was fit and available for the visit of Bristol City to Turf Moor on Saturday.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Nathan Tella of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Millwall at Turf Moor on August 30, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The former Arsenal academy player said: "I'm good. It's just a bit of muscle tightness because this is the most amount of games I've played in a while so my body is still adjusting to it. I feel good so hopefully I can be involved in the game on Saturday."

Tella has already scored three times since his switch from the south coast, including a couple against Blackpool on home soil, and he admits that he's enjoying life in the Championship.

The man of the moment, who made his Saints debut in a 3-0 win away at Norwich City in 2020, before netting his first Premier League goal against Fulham at St Mary's nearly a year later, said: "I'm loving it. It's a feeling I haven't had much of, but now that I've had it and I keep getting a taste of it I want to continue it and keep doing the right things.

"As long as I'm starting it always brings a smile to my face. I think everything is just going to click and everyone will see how good we actually are as a team. I can't wait for it, we see it in training, so we know."