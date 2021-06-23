Burnley’s Nathan Collins deal could break club transfer record

Nathan Collins

The Clarets agreed a fee with the Potters on Tuesday, believed to be £12m, for the 20-year-old.

But sources in the Potteries suggest the price will be ‘considerably in excess of the widely-reported £12m’, with a sizeable amount in add-ons which are very achievable.

Burnley’s club record is £15m, paid out for Chris Wood in 2017, and Ben Gibson the following year.

Incidentally, Gibson’s £8m move to Norwich City, where he spent the season on loan, with the Canaries winning the Championship title, will go towards the Collins deal.

And, as Burnley look to add another centre back, they have reportedly been told by Liverpool that their asking price for 24-year-old Nat Phillips will be that £15m figure again.

The Collins deal is imminent, with the Republic of Ireland Under 21 international due to become Burnley’s first signing of the summer.