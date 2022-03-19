Burnley's Maxwel Cornet on his way to Wembley with Ivory Coast

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet is on his way to Wembley with Ivory Coast for an international friendly against England.

By Chris Boden
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 9:23 am
UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 13: Maxwel Cornet of Ivory Coast in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Ivory Coast at Stadion Galgenwaard on October 13, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Cornet could come up against Clarets teammate Nick Pope under the Arch on Tuesday, March 29th, following Ivory Coast’s first friendly of the international break against France at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Friday, Match 25th.

After the Elephants’ exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties to Egypt in the round of 16, where Cornet was successful from the spot after coming on as a substitute, Ivory Coast play these two prestige games, in a year where they will, unfortunately, sit out the World Cup in Qatar.

Cornet – Burnley’s top-scorer with six goals this season – will join a number of Premier League players in the squad, including Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace, Hassane Kamara of Waford, Wily Boly of Wolves and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

