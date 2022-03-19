Burnley's Maxwel Cornet on his way to Wembley with Ivory Coast
Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet is on his way to Wembley with Ivory Coast for an international friendly against England.
Cornet could come up against Clarets teammate Nick Pope under the Arch on Tuesday, March 29th, following Ivory Coast’s first friendly of the international break against France at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Friday, Match 25th.
After the Elephants’ exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties to Egypt in the round of 16, where Cornet was successful from the spot after coming on as a substitute, Ivory Coast play these two prestige games, in a year where they will, unfortunately, sit out the World Cup in Qatar.
Cornet – Burnley’s top-scorer with six goals this season – will join a number of Premier League players in the squad, including Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace, Hassane Kamara of Waford, Wily Boly of Wolves and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.