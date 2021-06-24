Burnley's Matej Vydra off to Hungary

Despite topping England s group prior to Tuesday evening's meeting between the two nations at Wembley, a 1-0 loss meant that Jaroslav Šilhavý's side progressed as one of four third-placed teams.

Vydra didn't play any part in the 1-1 draw against Croatia at Hampden Park, but came off the bench to feature in Group D games against Scotland and the Three Lions.

They'll now take on the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on Sunday with kick off at 5 p.m.

Matej Vydra of Czech Republic is closed down by Andrew Robertson, Liam Cooper and John McGinn of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Should they progress - against a side that scored eight goals and won all three games when topping Group C - a quarter-final against Wales or Denmark awaits.