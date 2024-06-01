Burnley's Manuel Benson reflects on 'tough' season after lack of game time in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manuel Benson has reflected on the ups and downs of a footballer’s career following a “tough” campaign in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old played a leading role in Burnley’s Championship title win during the 2022/23 season, scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances.

Despite his successful debut first season with the Clarets, Benson was largely marginalised by Vincent Kompany in the top flight, starting just one game and making only eight appearances in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Instagram on Friday, two days after Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich was completed, Benson made no mention of his now former boss.

He did, however, reflect on a frustrating season in the top flight which ended in relegation back to the Championship.

“This season is done,” Benson wrote, alongside a tick emoji.

“It has been a tough year, but in a footballer’s life there are many ups and downs, it is all about how we learn and come back stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Manuel Benson of Burnley during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“Thanks to all the fans for the massive support we always get and the people working at BFC, this is a family.

“See you soon.”

Benson will now be turning his attention to international matters after receiving his first ever senior call-up.

The winger was born in Lokeren, Belgium, but is eligible to represent Angola through his father Jorge Hedilazio, who also represented the country during the 1990s.

Benson represented Belgium at Under-19 and Under-21 level but has now received a call-up to Angola’s senior squad for June’s World Cup qualifiers.