Burnley's Luke McNally makes Coventry City admission ahead of Luton Town showdown

Burnley’s Luke McNally admits he’s been pleasantly surprised by Coventry City’s quality as he prepares for their Championship play-off final showdown.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Burnley coach Charlie Adam addresses links to Blackpool vacancy

The 23-year-old has spent the second half of the season with the Sky Blues, helping Mark Robins’ side finish in the top six.

Coventry edged past Middlesbrough in the semi-finals, setting up a Wembley showpiece with Luton Town on Saturday for a place in the Premier League.

The centre-back has made 24 appearances for Coventry and it’s fair to say he’s been impressed with what he’s seen.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: “We’ve got such a good team and it surprised me when I joined – the level in training – as I had been training with Burnley all year and I had seen their level.

"There’s a lot of talent in that dressing room and I’m really glad people are starting to see it, it’s what we deserve.

“We’ve got the perfect jig-saw and we need to go to Wembley and do our best. It’s a one-off game and we need to give our best."

McNally is preparing for Coventry's play-off final on SaturdayMcNally is preparing for Coventry's play-off final on Saturday
McNally’s long-term future remains up in the air given he’s currently down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

The defender, who made the move from Oxford United last summer, only made four appearances for Burnley prior to his loan switch to the Midlands.

Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil were also brought to the club in January, pushing McNally even further out of the picture.

When previously asked if would be open to a return to Coventry, either on loan or permanently, McNally told CoventryLive: “Yes, but listen, I will have to speak with Burnley in the summer and that will get discussed. But all I will say on the matter is that I have enjoyed every minute so far.

“I love playing in front of the fans. The manager has been brilliant and the lads have been brilliant and I think people can tell I have really enjoyed playing here.

“But I have to respect my contract and Burnley have been very good to me too, so I have to listen to them."

Related topics:Coventry CityBurnleyLuton TownWembleyPremier LeagueMiddlesbroughTurf MoorOxford United