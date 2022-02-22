Burnley's Josh Brownhill on the impact of Wout Weghorst - and the stats that highlight the striker's influence since signing!

Burnley have been much more threatening in the final third since the Netherlands international arrived from VfL Wolfsburg on transfer deadline day.

Sean Dyche's side have accumulated twice the amount of shots on target (14) in the four games since the striker's switch from the Bundesliga, in comparison to the four Premier League fixtures prior.

The ex-Bristol City man became only the second midfielder to find the net for his side this term — alongside Aaron Lennon — when scoring his first Premier League goal for the club in a 3-0 win over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Brownhill of Burnley scores their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England.

He said: "For me it wasn't always about scoring, it's about winning and getting the three points. My role in the team isn't necessarily the one that scores but if I can do that, great.

"It's about supplying for other people in front of me, though I always take it upon myself to go and effect the game as much as possible.

"Since being here I've not done that to the ability that I know I can do, but I believe I can do that a lot more. Hopefully now, getting that goal, more will flood in, I'll create more chances and I'll have that confidence going forward.

The number of positional attacks — an open play attack that is not considered a counter-attack — resulting in shots on goal have also increased, with Burnley managing 22 from 103 situations (21.4%) with the Dutchman as opposed to 17 from 92 (18.5%) beforehand.

Wout Weghorst scores his first goal for Burnley in a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

With the ball sticking, and the forwards becoming more involved, Brownhill feels that the midfielders are able to roll the dice more often and get up in support of their team-mates.

"It's still fairly new with Wout [Weghorst] being up there so we're still learning," continued Brownhill. "What he's done really well when he has come in is look after the ball, he's brought the midfielders and wide players in and all credit to him because he's been brilliant.

"Hopefully that continues. I think it has given me a bit more confidence to go forward knowing that he's going to look after the ball. You know the ball's going to stay when it goes into him.

"There were a few episodes in the game [against Brighton] where the ball has gone into him and he's flicked it around the corner or he's come deep and looked after it.

"He's done that really well in other games since joining, like with Jay Rod's goal against United. That'll only give him more confidence in the coming games, he'll believe in himself even more."

Weghorst, 29, scored the 130th goal of his career in all competitions when meeting Connor Roberts' assist with a crisp finish that beat Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez at his near post.

The emotion on the former AZ Alkmaar forward's face said it all as he got off the mark. "I think it was a mix of everything; getting that off your back, scoring your first Premier League goal after coming over from a different country, you don't want to leave it too long and it was a massive goal for us to go ahead at Brighton," concluded Brownhill.

"It was everything for him, that's why you can see it in his face just how happy and delighted that he was. We were all buzzing for him.