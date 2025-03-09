Burnley's Josh Brownhill explains the secret to his prolific form in front of goal after bagging against Luton Town

Finding the back of the net on a regular basis for Burnley this season is no coincidence for Josh Brownhill.

The Clarets skipper took his tally for the season to 12 on Saturday with Burnley’s third goal in their 4-0 win against Luton Town.

The 29-year-old has particularly hit good form in recent weeks, scoring in three of his last four outings.

While Brownhill has always contributed goals from midfield, the Burnley star admits he was extra motivated to increase his numbers this season.

“It's something I've worked really hard on, especially this season,” he said.

“I wanted to score more goals and for me, it’s a case of getting the ball out wide to the players that can deliver good crosses, then I just need to get myself in the box.

“Again on this occasion I was in the right position.”

Lyle Foster and Ashley Barnes also got on the scoresheet as Burnley recorded a dominant victory against the Hatters, whose defender Mark McGuiness also registered an own goal.

Once Luton were reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute, when Kal Naismith was sent off for a second yellow after clattering into Brownhill, the result never looked in doubt.

“The performance was outstanding,” Brownhill added.

“We really set the tone from the first 10-15 minutes, how we wanted to play. We took the lead and I think after that we definitely deserved to win the game and to score four as well was important.

“Getting the early goal helps because if we don't get that goal and they just sit back and hold on to the draw, it's a lot different, so that was important.

“After that, getting a second really killed the game and like I say, we came out second-half flying again.”

Brownhill was also delighted to see Lyle Foster get on the scoresheet for the first time in the league since August.

“We’re buzzing for him. I think it's something he's worked so hard on,” he added.

“He's had some really big chances and he'll be disappointed he's missed them, but he's getting in the right positions and it was inevitable at some point he was going to score and hopefully he can score a lot more for us.

“We've got such a quality team and we're in really, really good form, so it's not going to be easy [for Foster].

“Obviously we've got a difficult game on Tuesday and they're really in good form as well. But I think if we're at it the way that we are, I think we should come away with three points.”

The biggest cheer of the afternoon though was reserved for Ashley Barnes, who added a fourth with the last kick of the game.

It was the forward’s first goal for the Clarets since returning to Turf Moor during the January transfer window.

“It's something he's been working hard for, especially in training,” Brownhill said.

“He's probably not had the minutes that he's wanted to, but he knows his role here to help and encourage everybody.

“When he got his moment, I think you could see by everybody's reaction, not just the players, the fans as well, and him, it's a special moment for him again.”