Burnley's Jay Rodriguez looking to land Premier League milestone before the season is out!
Reaching 50 Premier League goals is the next marker for Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez.
The 32-year-old landed a significant milestone earlier this month with an equaliser against Manchester United at Turf Moor.
The striker's 47th minute finish, which cancelled out Paul Pogba's first half opener, brought up the 100th league goal of his career.
Rodriguez, who almost added to his haul in the victory over Spurs, is currently nine short of his half-century in the top flight.
The England cap, who netted his first goal at this level for Southampton against Tottenham at St Mary's in October 2012, said: "That would be amazing if I can get that [50 Premier League goals].
"You've got to aim high so to get nine goals from now until the end of the season would be an amazing run. Let's aim for that! Keeping clean sheets and scoring always helps, that would be amazing."
Rodriguez has partnered new man Wout Weghorst in three of the Dutchman's five appearances since moving over to England from the Bundesliga.
The Netherlands international has already contributed to three goals since his switch from Wolfsburg; laying on Rodriguez's equaliser against the Red Devils while grabbing a goal and an assist away at Brighton.
"He's been brilliant since he's come in," said Rodriguez. "He's really nice, he's fit into the group really well, you can see his qualities on and off the pitch. We've benefited a lot from him coming in, it's really good.
"He's great. He's a really good pro, everybody can see his qualities on the pitch, he's really intelligent, really good on his feet, he's a good target man and he's a great finisher. He's been a real benefit to the team and it's been a pleasure to play up front with him.
"We're still working on it, but all the strikers at the club are top class. There's a really healthy competition, everybody is behind each other and we all want each other to do well for the team. You need that competition."