Burnley's Jay Rodriguez looking to land Premier League milestone before the season is out!

The 32-year-old landed a significant milestone earlier this month with an equaliser against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

The striker's 47th minute finish, which cancelled out Paul Pogba's first half opener, brought up the 100th league goal of his career.

Rodriguez, who almost added to his haul in the victory over Spurs, is currently nine short of his half-century in the top flight.

Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion battles for possession with Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England.

The England cap, who netted his first goal at this level for Southampton against Tottenham at St Mary's in October 2012, said: "That would be amazing if I can get that [50 Premier League goals].

"You've got to aim high so to get nine goals from now until the end of the season would be an amazing run. Let's aim for that! Keeping clean sheets and scoring always helps, that would be amazing."

Rodriguez has partnered new man Wout Weghorst in three of the Dutchman's five appearances since moving over to England from the Bundesliga.

The Netherlands international has already contributed to three goals since his switch from Wolfsburg; laying on Rodriguez's equaliser against the Red Devils while grabbing a goal and an assist away at Brighton.

Jay Rodriguez of Burnley celebrates with teammate Dwight McNeil after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on February 08, 2022 in Burnley, England.

"He's been brilliant since he's come in," said Rodriguez. "He's really nice, he's fit into the group really well, you can see his qualities on and off the pitch. We've benefited a lot from him coming in, it's really good.

"He's great. He's a really good pro, everybody can see his qualities on the pitch, he's really intelligent, really good on his feet, he's a good target man and he's a great finisher. He's been a real benefit to the team and it's been a pleasure to play up front with him.