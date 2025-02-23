Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony on Sheffield Wednesday win, switching wings and double assist

No player has created more goals for Burnley this season than Jaidon Anthony.

The winger took his tally for the season to five on Friday night with two assists during the 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

That saw the 25-year-old leapfrog Josh Brownhill and Lyle Foster, who both have four assists to their name this term.

Both assists came in a similar fashion, with Anthony putting the ball on a plate for Brownhill and Connor Roberts to guide home from close range.

Speaking after the game, Anthony admitted he’s happy to play the role of creator as the Clarets claimed a big win in their fight for promotion.

“I'm just enjoying playing my football and trying to create chances and doing my best for the team,” he said.

“Obviously the two assists meant a lot and helped us with the win, so I'm happy.

“It’s a really good win. We’re happy with it, especially our second-half performance.

“I thought we did really well, created a lot of chances and it’s a big win for us.

“Obviously they started well and we didn't start so well. But we just had to dig in and I’m very happy that we could.

“We took our chances, we were really clinical and hopefully we can continue that for sure.”

Anthony has predominately played most of his football on the right wing for Burnley this season, but he was back on the left against the Owls on Friday as Marcus Edwards came in for his first start.

While the Bournemouth loanee feels more at home cutting in from the left, he’s more than happy to play wherever Scott Parker wants him to.

“It's a big difference for me,” he said.

“Obviously the right's not my natural position and I've sort of had to adapt to that. I definitely enjoyed being back on the left, but I'm happy wherever I can play. As long as I'm playing, then I'm a happy boy.

“A lot of the game comes naturally. It's quite similar as a winger linking up with a full-back. There’s definitely differences, but like I said, as long as I'm playing then I'll try my best.”