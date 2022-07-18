Burnley's 'instant classic' new kit revealed

The strip was leaked on social media on Thursday, and proved popular, with 70.5 of almost a thousand Clarets supporters taking part in a twitter poll on @bodenknights declaring they were a fan of the new design.

The kit, which will be available online and in-store from Friday, July 29th, is again manufactured by Umbro, and this year sponsored by ClassicFootballShirts @classicshirts – who said: “Never in our wildest dreams 16 years ago when we started CFS could we have imagined adorning the jersey of a stalwart of English football.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's new home shirt

Founded in 2006, Classic Football Shirts came to life from a shared passion of kits between two friends, Matthew Dale and Doug Bierton. What started out as a bedroom operation with only a handful of shirts has now become a go-to destination for fans to buy rare and unique shirts from teams around the globe, housing the world’s largest collection in its Manchester base.

The home shirt is a celebration of the classic kit from the Clarets’ 1991/92 Fourth Division title winning season, with the memorable white flocking, and in an exciting development, this year’s campaign will be the first time in Burnley Football Club’s history that the men, women and academy teams have shared a front of shirt sponsor, marking another important milestone for the Club.

Burnley FC Chairman, Alan Pace said: “I’m thrilled to continue our successful relationship with Classic Football Shirts and welcome them as official shirt sponsor for the season. We have been working together for some time now and I’m delighted to further develop this exciting collaboration.

“We all appreciate how important kits are to fans, Classic Football Shirts epitomises this.

Burnley's new home strip

"A football kit can ignite memories and take you back to a special moment in an instant, this is why we are delighted to make a nod to our history with this year’s retro style home kit and partnering with Classic Football Shirts is the perfect fit.

“The collaboration is perfectly timed in the year that we celebrate Burnley FC’s 140th anniversary and together, we have some fantastic events and unique activations planned for the season ahead to tell the story of and celebrate our great club and the iconic kits that have been there along the way.”

Classic Football Shirts co-founder Matthew Dale said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Burnley FC. We’ve had a great working relationship with the club for the past eight seasons and it will no doubt be a special moment seeing the players run out for the first time with our sponsorship adorning this iconic design.”

Fellow co-founder Doug Bierton added “We hope to make a lasting impact on the local community and football as a whole via our unique partnership as the Club embarks on an exciting new chapter.”