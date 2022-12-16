News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Ian Maatsen and Dara Costelloe visit the club's foodbank ahead of Christmas

Members of Burnley's men’s and women’s teams have paid a visit to the club-run foodbank.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago - 3 min read

Ian Maatsen and Dara Costelloe were among the players who were shown around the facility, and helped to pack some parcels.

Both were left impressed by the work being done to help people in the local community.

Maatsen said: “It’s really good to see.

Burnley is a big community and we have a lot of fans who are helping each other.

“It’s good to have that connection, talking to people to give support.

“It’s very good for the Burnley fans and for the community. It can put a smile on their faces and that’s why we are here.”

Costelloe added: “It’s amazing what they’ve done here.

“Looking around at the amount of food that everyone has given for people who need help is brilliant.

“I never could’ve imagined how well it is set up.

“It’s customised for people to get what they need. It helps everyone individually.

“If they need toiletries then they are sorted out. It shows how good this place is.

“It’s such a tight knit community, and you can tell that by what everyone does to help each other.

“We need to give back to the fans as much as possible. They give us huge support and tremendous help on the pitch, so it’s only right that we give something back and show that we need them as much as they need us.”

Joe Bauress was also in attendance, as well as Evie Priestley and Millie Ravening from the women’s team.

“It’s a really good thing to do during these tough times,” Priestley said.

“Seeing the food and the parcels is great.

Football brings people together so it’s good that we are a part of this and can help the community.”

Ravening added: “It’s good looking at all of the stuff that’s been given in and to give back to the community.

“It’s good that everyone has come together to give people what they need.

“It’s nice to give back to them because we appreciate all of the support we get.”

Burnley FC in the Community’s Nathan Norris says the service plays a vital role throughout the entire year.

He said: “It’s been really good to get the players down. It’s a learning curve for us, getting them down to let them know what’s going on.

“A lot of people still don’t know what we are about and that we aren’t just a little foodbank, we are a busy facility.

“If people do fall on hard times then we are here to support.

“It’s not just Christmas, we’re here 365 days a year, it’s a busy place.

“January, February and March are probably the busiest times.

“As soon as you mention Burnley Football Club, people want to get involved.

“It’s such a big footballing town and that’s something in our favour.

“There’s been support since we started in the pandemic and hopefully that will continue forever how long we need it.

“We’re quite lucky that we are able to adapt parcels. With my background as a chef, I’m able to put meals together to make sure it’s different every week, instead of it just being pasta and rice.”

