Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal heads out on loan to Eredivisie outfit to pursue more game time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hjalmar Ekdal will be looking to get some much-needed minutes under his belt after sealing a loan move to FC Groningen until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old will spend the second half of the season with the Dutch outfit, who are battling against relegation in the Eredivisie.

It’s been a tough campaign for the centre-back, who has only seen 48 minutes of action following his return from a long-term absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender’s only appearance since recovering from a knee injury that required surgery came off the bench during the recent FA Cup win against Reading.

"Burnley Football Club can confirm Hjalmar Ekdal has joined Dutch side FC Groningen,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The Swedish defender heads to the Netherlands on loan until the end of the season, as he looks to to rebuild his fitness after recovering from injury.

“Everyone at Burnley wishes Hjalmar the very best.”

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Even though Ekdal is back to full fitness and ready to play, opportunities at Turf Moor are bound to be slim given the success of Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker also has the luxury of having John Egan and Joe Worrall in reserve.

"My goal is to get back in form, to play a lot and to feel happy in football again,” Ekdal said of his move. “I want to feel that spark again.

"There’s been a lot of talks for the whole window but I’ve finally made up my mind to come here. I felt the interest and the enthusiasm from the club and the coach. A player always likes to feel wanted.

"When I went to Burnley in the first place we had talks with Groningen, but two years later I’m here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Burnley’s it’s been a bit up and down. The start there was really good but since then I’ve had injuries and I’ve not been playing regularly.”

Ekdal becomes the fourth player to leave the club on loan this month after Owen Dodgson, Han-Noah Massengo and Andreas Hountondji all departed temporarily.

Parker has previously claimed that Hannes Delcroix and Shurandy Sambo could also move on between now and the end of the January transfer window, again to pursue minutes elsewhere.