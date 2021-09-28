Burnley's game against Norwich City at Turf Moor is going to be 'massive', says midfielder Josh Brownhill

The Premier League's bottom two meet on Saturday as both sides look to get their season up-and-running.

The Clarets have amassed a couple of points in their six games to date, dropping 10 points from winning positions in the process.

Daniel Farke's Canaries, on the other hand, are rooted to the foot of the division having scored twice and conceded 16 times.

Josh Brownhill of Burnley is challenged by Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The fixture is already being billed as a potential "six-pointer", despite it being early days, but Brownhill says the squad is brimming with confidence.

"It's going to be massive," said the 25-year-old. "Both of us are without a win this season so for us we're definitely hungry to get it.

"We're at home, we've had some good performances, so hopefully when we play against Norwich we'll get the three points.

"There's definitely confidence, we've got some really good players, the performances have been really good, but it's a lack of concentration when not seeing games out.

Everton's Brazilian midfielder Allan (L) vies with Burnley's English midfielder Josh Brownhill (R) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on September 13, 2021.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about, Burnley have been in the Premier League for many seasons now, we've always gone through spells of not winning or not picking up many points, but we always come good at some point.

"We're not far away from that first win and once we get it I'm sure they'll all come flooding in."

Burnley's stalemate against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium mirrored their conclusion at home to Leeds United in many respects.

Sean Dyche's side gave up their lead twice against the Foxes, but Jamie Vardy's second equaliser arrived at a similar time to Patrick Bamford's.

The Clarets looked likely to see the game out on both occasions, after soaking up the pressure, only for their concentration to slip with five minutes remaining.

"It was enjoyable, until they scored the second goal," said Brownhill. "We had done so well for most of the game, as we've done all season, and then they scored a good goal, in their eyes, but for us it was disappointing.

"We're gutted that we didn't snatch it at the end. It's obviously very tight, but if it's offside, it's offside. It's very frustrating for us.

"We're putting in some very good performances, we've had so many chances and we caused them [Leicester City] all sorts of trouble.