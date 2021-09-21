Burnley's former £13m winger tipped to join second-tier side, Liverpool could challenge Chelsea for Bundesliga ace

Speaking ahead of the game, Clarets man Erik Pieters admitted his frustration at the lack of minutes he's had for his side so far this season, and said: “I am not happy. Simple. I want to play. I always want to play in my career and I want to play as long as possible because I am ready to play. I am healthy and fit and am feeling really well.
“But with new players coming in I want to help them. At the end of the day we here all together and we have to make sure we get the best result.
“If I need to help, for example Charlie [Taylor] do bits and pieces, then I will help Charlie. It is not Charlie's choice to play, it is the gaffer's choice, and at one point you have to accept it and help the team.”
He continued: “It never gets easier. I can accept that when you get to a certain point in your career that you say 'okay I will be good for the team, I will be there if he needs me'
“But I am feeling really good, my fitness is up, I am confident and at this point in my career I just want to play football and it will never get easier to sit on the bench.
“That moment when I realise I am sitting there in second position is not in my being. I just want to play football for as long as possible and as much as I can.”
