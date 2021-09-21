Burnley's former £13m winger tipped to join second-tier side, Liverpool could challenge Chelsea for Bundesliga ace

Speaking ahead of the game, Clarets man Erik Pieters admitted his frustration at the lack of minutes he's had for his side so far this season, and said: “I am not happy. Simple. I want to play. I always want to play in my career and I want to play as long as possible because I am ready to play. I am healthy and fit and am feeling really well.

“But with new players coming in I want to help them. At the end of the day we here all together and we have to make sure we get the best result.

“If I need to help, for example Charlie [Taylor] do bits and pieces, then I will help Charlie. It is not Charlie's choice to play, it is the gaffer's choice, and at one point you have to accept it and help the team.”

He continued: “It never gets easier. I can accept that when you get to a certain point in your career that you say 'okay I will be good for the team, I will be there if he needs me'

“But I am feeling really good, my fitness is up, I am confident and at this point in my career I just want to play football and it will never get easier to sit on the bench.

“That moment when I realise I am sitting there in second position is not in my being. I just want to play football for as long as possible and as much as I can.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the reaction to the weekend's action continues:

1. Barca could swoop for Pogba Barcelona have been tipped to make a move for Man Utd's Paul Pogba, with his contract situation said to be of great interest to the Catalan giants. However, recent reports have also suggested he could be tempted to remain with the Red Devils, following their impressive summer transfer window activity. (Sport Witness) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Howe fresh favourite to succeed Bruce Ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has become the new favourite to become the next Newcastle United boss, as speculation over Steve Bruce's future at the club continues to grow. Howe has been out of work since leaving the Cherries at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. (Betfair) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

3. Toffees ready Romagnoli raid Everton are believed to be lining up an ambitious move for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, whose contract with the Toffees expires next summer. The ex-Roma starlet is also said to be of interest to both Juventus and Inter. (Sport Witness) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

4. Sterling could head to La Liga Barcelona have been tipped to launch a January move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling who has supposedly given the "thumbs up" to a potential switch to La Liga. His stunning performances played a key role in England's push to the final over Euro 2020 last summer. (Sport) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales